Ivex Acquires Electronics Packaging Division of Pactuco

Ivex Packaging Corp. (Lincolnshire, IL) has purchased the electronics packaging business of Pactuco Inc., headquartered in Lompoc, CA. With manufacturing operations in California, Malaysia and Hong Kong, this business provides technical packaging solutions for the computer and electronics industries with annual sales of $35 million.

By combining Pactuco's packaging business with Ivex's Medical and Electronic division, Ivex is well-positioned to serve its customers in the computer and electronics industries, according to George Bayly, president and CEO of Ivex. The acquisition extends Ivex's product line and provides established production capabilities in Southeast Asia.

Ivex is a vertically integrated specialty packaging company that designs and manufactures value-added plastic- and paper-based flexible packaging products for consumer and industrial packaging markets.

