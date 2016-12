Interpack Show Hours and Hall Designations

Interpack 99 Show Hours

Show hours are daily, May 6-12, from 10 am to 6 pm.

Exhibition Halls

The exhibit layout in Düsseldorf 's exhibition halls is as follows:

Halls 7 to 15 — Packaging Machinery

Halls 15 and 1 - 3 — Confectionery Machinery

Halls 3 to 6 — Packaging