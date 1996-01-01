infusion stoppers, latex free, sterile packaging, breather bags, syringe plungers, lyophilization stoppers Source: American Stelmi Corporation

Established in 1972, STELMI is a leader in the design, development and production of superior elastomeric components for primary pharmaceutical manufacturers in over 80 countries.

STELMI manufactures a wide variety of elastomeric closures in full compliance with all international compendia and maintains both Type III and Type V DMF with the FDA. Standard Products include serum stoppers, lyophilization stoppers, infusion stoppers and components for pre-filled syringes. In addition, STELMI provides a number of unique products and services, including:

ULTRACLEAN 6: Ready To Use Components

ULTRAPure 6900: New and extremely inert formulation for small volume of WFI and other sensitive products in both pre-filled syringes and vials.

All formulations specifically designed to be free of natural rubber, nitrosamines and 2-MCBT.