Heineken Keg-Shaped Can to Hit Shelves for Summer Promo; Label Graphics Revamped

Just in time for summer fun, Heineken USA Inc. (White Plains, NY) is rolling out a new keg-shaped can that the company hopes will pump up beer sales. The Heineken Keg Can, which has the look and shape of an aluminum keg, will be in store refrigerator cases nationwide this May and will be available through August.

To be sold in hi-cone six-packs, the 12-oz Heineken Keg Can is a proprietary design, owned exclusively by Heineken N.V. (Netherlands). The new can design serves dual purposes, according to Ken Kunze, marketing director for the brand. "This innovative, fresh packaging alternative was designed to stand out from other brands and play off consumers' images of fun times at keg parties," he says. In addition, it is an upscale way to make cans more acceptable to American consumers who usually equate quality import beer with bottles.

The unique can was initially launched in Europe in the fall of 1997 as part of a promotion for the James Bond film "Tomorrow Never Dies." That can, which was subsequently tested last fall in the United States, was an 11.2-oz version. A spokesperson for Heineken USA said the company will be using a different can manufacturer for the rollout of the 12-oz can than the one previously used. Although the spokesperson would not comment on whether the Heineken Keg Can costs more to produce than a standard 12-oz can, he did say there will be no increase of cost to the consumer. "A six-pack of the Heineken Keg Can will be the same price as a six-pack in standard 12-oz cans," the spokesperson said.

Heineken is also introducing a 16-oz traditional straightwall can in an effort to widen the variety of occasions that Heineken is consumed, according to Kunze. This can will be sold only in single-serve containers in C-stores, delis and other off-premise outlets where single-serve purchases make up the bulk of beer sales. The 16-oz can will also be available in supermarkets in hi-cone four-packs or single-serve cans.

Another packaging change being made by Heineken involves its well-known bottle label. The label has been streamlined and updated with contemporary, upscale graphics for greater on-shelf impact. The company is aiming to reflect the brand's "worldwide momentum" heading into the next century. "It's still the same, easily recognizable green Heineken label, but greater emphasis has been placed on giving the graphics an almost three-dimensional look," Kunze explains.

The neck label now features Heineken's red star, and the brand's international stature is highlighted by the outline of the globe. The main label now has an updated "racetrack" that is simple and modern, and the silver medals are more natural, according to Kunze.