Heavy Duty Counting Scales

The Sigma DX series features a simple display and basic counting abilities, while the Sigma EX series features a numeric keypad, multiple platform capabilities, RS232C output, and the ability to interface with a bar code scanner, bar code label printer, and tape and ticket printers. Both series are available in AC or battery-powered models. The battery-powered models provide expanded portability by providing up to 800 hours of battery life.
The Sigma series counting scales utilize load cell technology for accurate, repeatable results. With a resolution of one part in one million, counting with very small samples is 99.9% accurate. To protect the load cell and other components, the scales utilize a "free-floating" platform design that provides an overload protection of up to 300% of the scale's rated capacity.
