Graham Packaging to Partner With PlasPET

The world of partnering and alliances in the packaging industry continues to expand as PlasPET Florida Ltd., a developer and blowmolder of PET custom plastic containers, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Graham Packaging Company, L.P. Under the agreement, the terms of which were not disclosed, Graham, a global producer of custom blow-molded plastic containers, will participate as an investment partner.

PlasPET, which was established in 1997 and is located in Lakeland, FL, will continue to be managed as a separate operation. "This will help us retain our niche focus, which is distinct from the larger, high-volume orientation of Graham Packaging Co.'s other PET operations,'' said David Lilico, co-general manager of PlasPET.

"Graham Packaging Co.'s clear focus on bringing customized solutions to its markets and its proven capability to support growing businesses are the reasons this partnership is so attractive,'' said Les Viskovich, also co-general manager of PlasPET.

Roger Prevot, senior vice president and general manager of Graham Packaging Co.'s Food & Beverage Business Unit said Graham's investment will enable PlasPET to expand its niche market strategy for producing unique bottles and jars for premium refrigerated juices, milks and other beverages. He added that the partnership will enable PlasPET to establish more regional plant operations to serve this market.

Prevot also said that PlasPET's aggressive approach to innovation and product development in its niche market will lead to new opportunities in the way Graham Packaging Co. shapes its food and beverage strategy. In particular, he noted, PlasPET is involved extensively in developing new PET containers for extended shelf life (E.S.L.) refrigerated products for juice and premium dairy beverages.

Graham Packaging (York, PA) currently operates a total of 49 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries, including Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States.