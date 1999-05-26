Gateway to a Positive Impaxx on Your Brand Equity and Bottom Line Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

TRINE Labelling Systemsis really nothing more exciting than a new product roll out - except perhaps the significant brand equity gains realized by quickly and efficiently threading together the many graphic fibers required to package your products for market. And we all know how momentous a task that can be.

Pressure sensitive and film labels, shrink sleeves and tamper-evident bands, folding cartons, multipacks and coupons - whether in, on, around, or over - all contribute to the vivid and complex packages that serve as your brand image, your competitive edge, in today's crowded marketplace. Even the slightest breakdown in quality, consistency or integration of package components can have far-reaching effects on your brand equity, time-to-market and bottom-line.

Taking the Risk Out of the Packaging Equation

As an integral part of the Impaxx Labels and Packaging Network, TRINE serves as much more than the industry leader in high-speed, roll-fed labeling systems by providing its customers a gateway to an all-star lineup of elite packaging companies.

According to Nort Rappaport, President of Impaxx, Inc., "Through our nationwide team of complementary, specialty packaging companies, we make it possible for manufacturers to simplify logistics and reduce time to market, while improving quality and saving money." He added,"It is now possible for our customers to coordinate their purchasing of labels, cartons and application machinery through a single source." Like TRINE, all Impaxx Network companies share common strengths:

A focus on a specific packaging discipline.

An experienced management team supported by skilled craftspeople.

A large and growing customer base of brand leaders and package design innovators.

Proven production quality and project management systems and controls.

ISO 9001 certified, TRINE joins seven other leading companies in crucial packaging disciplines to offer design and application engineering, consistent quality, accelerated turnaround times, multi-site production, and the ability to dovetail delivery of packaging elements for just-in-time inventory management.

AC Label Company and Label Express provide pressure sensitive labels, I.L. Walker and Innovative Folding Carton supply folding cartons, and CMS Gilbreth Packaging Systems and Mikaflex produce specialty film labels. TRINE, Label-Aire and CMS Gilbreth manufacture high-speed label application equipment.

Significant Resources at Your CommandNo matter which door you enter, the path to other Impaxx companies is direct, communication is streamlined, and the best design and production resources are applied to your projects. The Impaxx Network delivers seamless integration of packaging components, increased efficiencies, reduced time-to-market, multiple sourcing to meet unusual volume requirements and regional manufacturing with multiple plants to reduce time and cost.

In short, you can count on TRINE and the Impaxx Network to reduce the complexity of your purchasing and packaging management process, all while offering economies of scale and time that were never before available.

<%=company%>, 550 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA, 92833. Tel: 800-736-4267. Fax: 714-526-5212.