filling machines, controls, particulates, vacuums, syrupers, bottom fill

In 1997 Elmar® Worldwide celebrates 25 years of service to the food, beverage, petrochemical, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries.

Elmar® was founded and incorporated in 1972 and is now the largest manufacturer of filling machines in the world. Elmar® designs and manufactures fillers, filler/closer systems, and electronic control systems in 100,000 square feet (10,000 square meters) of office, engineering, electronics, fabrication, inventory, and manufacturing space at our world headquarters in Buffalo, New York.

Elmar® offers the widest range of filling machines in the business, with over 100 different models from 6 to 72 stations, including rotary piston, bottom fill, gravity and pocket models for filling liquids, high viscosity and solid particulates into plastic, glass, composite or metal containers, narrow neck through wide mouth, with volumes ranging from ½ oz. (15ml) to Imperial 5 gallon (12 liters).