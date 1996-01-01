Dow's New Touch-Sensitive Foams Combine Softness with Toughness

Aimed at being an alternative to cross-linked foams, the Dow Chemical Co. has expanded its Performance Foams business with the introduction of SYNERGY Soft Touch Foams. The new foams, which are the industry's first produced using Dow's INDEX Interpolymers, combine softness with toughness to meet the needs of protective and military packaging, automotive materials handling and touch-sensitive applications.

INDEX Interpolymers are a thermoplastic polymer family based on the copolymerization of ethylene and styrene, two high-volume monomers that previously were incompatible using standard Ziegler-Natta catalysts. "INDEX Interpolymers combine the best characteristics of polyethylene and polystyrene," says Mark Henning, global business director for Dow Performance Foams. "SYNERGY Foams represent the combined strength of ETHAFOAM Brand Foams, INSITE Technology and INDEX Interpolymers."

The introduction of INDEX Interpolymers, produced via INSITE Technology, Dow's proprietary single-site constrained geometry catalyst technology, has enabled Dow to expand its foam products and service offerings. SYNERGY Soft Touch Foams are made from a proprietary blend of custom-designed low-density polyethylenes and Dow's advanced INDEX Interpolymers. Products in the SYNERGY line, available from Dow and its global authorized fabricators, are SYNERGY 1000, SYNERGY 3000 and SYNERGY 5000.

Specific applications for SYNERGY Soft Touch Foams include internal and external transport of automotive parts and components, padding and protection of military electronics equipment and munitions. "SYNERGY Foams offer select characteristics that traditionally were only achieved by purchasing high-priced, alternative foam materials," says Anthony Johnson, North America sales manager for Dow Performance Foams. "SYNERGY Foams are ideal for OEMs seeking soft, touch-sensitive materials that afford virtually no abrasion."

The new foams, produced using RapidRelease technology, a proprietary process incorporating a patented CFC- and HCFC-free blowing agent system and an accelerated curing system that reduces the amount of blowing agents released into the foam, are supplied in 2" x 24" x 108" (50 x 600 x 2700 mm) planks and are offered in natural and black. Each foam varies in degrees of softness and feel. SYNERGY 1000 has a density of 1.8 pcf, 29 kg/m3; SYNERGY 3000 is a softer foam with a density of 1.6 pcf, 26 kg/m3; and SYNERGY 5000, the softest grade, has a density of 1.5 pcf, 24 kg/m3.

Dow offers several varieties of SYNERGY Soft Touch Foams to meet customers' needs. The strong, resilient foams can be used as component materials in products requiring a soft touch and low abrasion. Additionally, they are shock-absorbing, vibration-dampening and insulating and are well-suited as barrier or buoyancy components, and as dunnage and cushioning components in packaging applications.

SYNERGY Soft Touch Foams are the first of Dow's advanced materials solutions to be unveiled in 1999. Dow Performance Foams is planning the introduction of more materials solutions made with INDEX Interpolymers this month, including QUASH Sound Management Foams for the acoustical market and ENVISION Custom Foam Laminates.

For more information: in Europe contact Michael O'Connor, European Sales Manager, at ++ 49-7227-914-400; in North America contact the Customer Information Group at 1-800-441-4369 and reference Element # 1740.