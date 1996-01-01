Customer Training and Support Programs Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

Performance Delivered Quickly (PDQ) programs, a comprehensive suite of productivity enhancing services

TRINE Labelling Systems Delivered Quickly (PDQ) programs, a comprehensive suite of productivity enhancing services, are designed to deliver expanded after-market TRINE Labelling Systems to the company's roll-fed labeling machine customers at all levels of experience. Customers can match a range of customizable resources to their individual production environment and optimize their labeling operations. The multi-leveled program is structured for easy access and effective alignment of program elements with customer needs and capabilities. It encompasses a variety of inter-linked support packages covering such critical areas as: Remanufactured Cutter Program; Platinum Field Service; Worldwide Training; Stock Vacuum Drum Program; Smart Parts; and Remanufactured Glue Roller Program.

<%=company%>, 550 Burning Tree Rd, Fullerton, CA, 92833. Tel: 800-736-4267. Fax: 714-526-5212.

