Crown Roll Leaf Opens Distribution Center in Germany

Crown Roll Leaf, a Paterson, NJ-based manufacturer of hot-stamping foils, holograms and diffraction gratings, has opened a new distribution center in Duernau, Germany. Werner Wiesenborn has been appointed managing director of the new facility, where the entire line of Crown Roll Leaf surface-decoration, security and anti-counterfeiting products will be available to packaging designers, converters and brand managers. Wiesenborn brings 20 years' experience to the position.

Why the new office in Germany? "The packaging market in Germany and its surrounding countries expands daily," says Stewart Glazer, VP sales and marketing for Crown Roll Leaf. "Customers are demanding high-quality, affordable holograms, holographic materials and hot-stamping foils that add value to their products and move them off the retail shelf. Crown Roll Leaf is committed to serving these markets on all levels."

To contact Crown Roll Leaf in Germany: Crown Roll Leaf GmbH, am Kirchberg 5, D-73105 Duernau, Germany, Tel: 49-7164-902937, Fax: 49-7164-902938.