conveyor belt positioners, alligator face strips, power drivers, unibars, wirehook fasteners, belt cleaners

Flexco provides solutions for splicing, cleaning, tracking, belt slippage - any problem you may encounter that leads to costly downtime. You get total systems, designed to work together, along with service and support that make your conveyor more efficient. More productive. And that makes your job easier.

The company's variety of mechanical belt fasteners offer clear advantages over traditional vulcanizing methods - durable, low-cost splices; fast, on-site installation; reliable, extended operation - without sacrificing safety and sanitation.

Alligator® Plastic Rivet Fasteners- the system for all your non-metallic needs.

Clipper® Unibar® Wire-Hook Fasteners- low-profile splices which install quickly and easily.

Alligator® Ready Set™ Staple Fasteners- durable staple-attached splices for medium-duty belting.