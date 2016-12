consumer packaging, expanded polyethylene, injection molded plastics, plywood reels, packaging engineering, cylinder paperboards Source: Sonoco Products Company

Sonoco is one of the world's largest manufacturers of packaging materials for industrial and consumer markets. In addition, the company is one of the leading producers of recycled paperboard, utilizing more than two million tons of recovered paper annually in its papermaking operations.

Sonoco is dedicated to achieving "Customer Satisfaction Through Excellence" in all the markets it serves around the world.