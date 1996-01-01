case packers, trayformers, partition inserters, case erectors, bag inserters, bottle packers Source: Pearson Packaging Systems

R.A. Pearson Company is a leader in the design and manufacture of automated packaging machinery for corrugated and chipboard packages. We have over 40 years of industry experience, developing innovative packaging solutions for Fortune 500 clients around the world.

Our diverse product line includes Case Erectors, Case Packers, Plastic Bottle Packers, Multipackers, Beverage Carrier Erectors, Trayformers, Partition Inserters, Top Sealers, as well as machines for custom applications.

When you purchase a Pearson packaging machine, you can expect two things. The first is product quality. The second is a company-wide commitment to customer service excellence.

Pearson's service commitment is managed by our Customer Service and Service Parts teams. The Pearson Customer Service team handles all technical phone support, machinery installation, operator training programs, and regular maintenance service follow-ups. This group of highly skilled technicians is available 24 hours a day 7 days a week to answer your questions via our Customer Service Hotline at 1-800-PEARSON.

Pearson's commitment to service is also carried out by our team of Service Parts representatives. The Pearson Service Parts department delivers high quality spare and replacement parts, machinery update kits, and custom components daily to destinations all over the world. We carry a large quantity of spare and replacement parts, so if there is an immediate need, you can receive same-day service on stocked parts.

Purchasing Pearson means more than a machine and a manual. We stand behind every product we ship with a superior commitment that ensures its performance.