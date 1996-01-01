blister packaging, casepackers, robotics, thermoformers, data acquisition, line monitoring systems Source: Uhlmann Packaging Systems, Inc.

Uhlmann Packaging is the world's leading manufacturer of high-quality blister packaging machinery for the pharmaceutical industry. Building on more than 50 years of experience, Uhlmann's reputation for superior performance and reliability continues to set new standards of excellence in the packaging industry.

With more than 800 worldwide employees, more than $120 million in annual sales of thermoforming equipment, and more than 50 years of experience, Uhlmann continues to provide innovative leadership around the globe. Over 6,000 machines delivered to the marketplace.

From its 50,000-sq-ft US headquarters (supported by a 250,000-sq-ft world headquarters and manufacturing facility in Laupheim, Germany) Uhlmann Packaging provides the very best in sales support, service, on-site training, tool/die manufacturing, parts inventory and shipping, machine overhaul and maintenance, peripheral services, and on-site engineering for full-line integrations.