barricades, elastomeric netting, filtration materials, flex guard, plastic sleeving, thermoplastics

Since 1946, Naltex® has been a customer-focused manufacturer, supplying extruded (non-woven) netting to world markets. Staffed by skilled and dedicated professionals, Naltex® prides itself on being industry's most innovative manufacturer of non-woven, thermoplastic and elastomeric netting.

Recognized for superior quality and high performance results, the Naltex® team has developed thousands of net variations for endless applications. The result has been quality plastic netting in so many variations, that regardless of industry or job function, the chances are great that you have seen, and probably used, a Naltex® net.

If you have a design dilemma or process problem, that may be solved with some form of extruded net, we would like to share with you in its creative solution.