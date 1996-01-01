Baldor Source: Baldor

Baldor Electric Company designs, manufacturers and markets a broad line of energy-efficient electric motors and adjustable speed drives, ranging from 1/50 to 800 horsepower. Get introduced to the broad line of energy-efficient electric motors and adjustable speed drives manufactured by Baldor or learn about our newest members to the product family.

Baldor strives to provide customers the best value in electric motors and drives. From the breadth of the product line, immediate availability, and the shortest lead times in the industry, to name a few, Baldor offers many advantages. Our entire company is focused on providing the best value to our customers, with emphasis on increasing quality and service, while reducing cost and time.