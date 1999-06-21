3M, Combi America, Siat to Form Packaging Equipment JV

Three leading packaging equipment manufacturers — 3M, Siat S.p.A. and Combi America — announced today that, pending final contract approval, they will create a new packaging equipment resource through a joint venture called Combi Packaging Systems. The three equipment manufacturers will be co-owners of the new, independent North American company, which will produce machinery used in automatic erecting, filling and sealing of corrugated boxes.

"This joint venture brings together three packaging leaders with complementary expertise," said Pete Ballos, president and CEO of Combi America (Canton, OH), who is slated to become president of Combi Packaging Systems. Combi America's strength, Ballos noted, is its case erector and packing equipment; Siat, based in Turate, Italy, provides manufacturing expertise and specializes in case sealers; and St. Paul, MN-based 3M offers vast marketing and distribution channels. "Together, the three companies can supply customers with a single source for all of its packaging line equipment," said Ballos.

Through the joint venture, high-volume corrugated case users can access a complete line of packaging equipment, as well as soft goods such as tape and taping heads through established 3M distributor channels. The joint venture will look to capitalize on the growing trend to outsource the assembly of complete packaging lines.

No employment changes are anticipated in any of the three companies. The new Combi Packaging Systems will be headquartered in Canton. "Being part of this joint venture opens Combi America to global opportunities," said Ballos. "The expanded distribution channels, through more than 120 3M sales representatives and distributors, will generate more sales for products manufactured at Combi America."

This marks the first three-way joint venture for 3M, said Mike Faust, 3M packaging equipment business manager. "It fits our long-term growth strategy of being a single source supplier of packaging solutions through both soft goods and equipment, combined with experience and service."

The direction for the joint venture will come from the six members of the board of directors: Combi America's Pete Ballos, president, and Janice Ballos, CFO; 3M Packaging Systems Division's Jim Bauman, manufacturing director, and Mike Faust, packaging equipment business manager; and Siat's Peter Guella, CEO, and Ulrich Joerg, president of International Packaging Equipment, a U.S. subsidiary of Siat.